'Where's the Protection': Ex-Boxer Ricky Hatton Defends Sergio Aguero After Altercation With Fan

It all started to kick-off after the full-time whistle blew at the end of Wigan's shock FA Cup victory over Manchester City, when Sergio Aguero had to be restrained from one Wigan fan after supporters stormed the pitch in celebration. The Argentine claimed he was spat at and taunted by the Wigan supporters.

The FA have announced that they will be taking no action against Aguero following the fan altercation. One man who is no stranger to a fight, took to twitter to vehemently defender the City striker:

What is @aguerosergiokun suppose to do? Hundreds fly on to the pitch. People are coming out of the stands from everywhere & someone grabs him from behind. He's totally in his right. Not bitter about the result. Thought Wigan played a good game. Where's the protection. pic.twitter.com/H7qcoK5JOv — Ricky Hatton MBE (@HitmanHatton) February 20, 2018

Former light-welterweight world boxing champion and passionate Man City supporter Ricky Hatton, believes that Aguero was well within his rights to defend himself after the game. With so many opposition fans taking to the pitch and surrounding the City players, Hatton would agree with the FA's decision not to punish the striker.

City were denied their hopes of a quadruple this season when they were dumped out of the FA Cup by League One Wigan. A Will Grigg goal late in the second-half was enough to dispatch of ten man City, who had Fabian Delph sent off in the first-half.

🗣️ He may have scored the crucial goal, but @WillGrigg has heaped the praise on the rest of the boys 👏👏https://t.co/eX3Re4SvE5#wafc 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/wvB4YuHoTm — Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) February 20, 2018

The post-match scenes have since taken much of the headlines, and various figures have voiced their reactions to the incident concerning Aguero. Former Premier League referee Mark Halsey believed that the FA would have been wrong to punish Aguero:

"Anybody would have done what Aguero did," Halsey told TalkSport. "Once you feel threatened and the fans come on the pitch like that, what protection have the players got? They’ve got none whatsoever.

"I think Aguero has done what any of us would have done to protect ourselves."