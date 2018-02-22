A soccer player from Ecuador got creative when a brawl broke out during a match this week.

Independiente del Valle faced off in a U-20 Copa Libertadores semifinal match against River Plate of Uruguay on Wednesday. The teams clashed after the final whistle and Independiente defender Angelo Preciado was chased by several players from the Uruguayan club.

Preciado made a bee line for the corner of the pitch, where he pulled the flag out of the ground and used it to fend off the opponents.

Preciado’s team was on the winning side, prevailing 3–2 on aggregate. CONMEBOL is expected to hand out disciplinary measures as a result of the fracas, though Independiente manager Santiago Morales said he is hopeful Preciado will not be suspended for the final against Nacional of Uruguay.