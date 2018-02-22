Atlético Madrid Forgotten Man Carrasco Set for Sensational €30m Switch to Chinese Super League

Atlético Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco is set to join Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang in a €30m deal. The competition's transfer window is open until the end of the month, before the first fixtures begin in early March.

As reported by AS, Carrasco has decided to call time on his three year career with the La Liga, side, after finding it increasingly difficult to maintain a regular spot in manager Diego Simeone's starting XI. With fan's favourite Koke now preferred on the wing, Carrasco has found himself forced to play the role of impact substitution for most of the 2017/18 campaign thus far.

The Belgian international's former club Monaco are set to profit handsomely from the proposed move - as they are owed 25% of Carrasco's sell-on fee. The pacy winger in now believed to be in contract talks with the Chinese side, and has reportedly been left out of Atléti's Europa League squad to face Københaven.

The 24-year-old is a regular for the Belgian national team, and could face off against England in the 2018 World Cup. Carrasco impressed for his country in the 2016 European Championship - scoring a goal in their 4-0 second round thrashing of Hungary. The former Genk youth star will be desperate to play first team football ahead of this summer's tournament, and a move away from Atléti seems to his most likely solution.

Meanwhile, Simeone has claimed that he won't keep club icon Fernando Torres when his contract expires in the summer. The 33-year-old returned to his boyhood club in 2016, after enduring a nightmare spell with Chelsea. Torres Atléti's became captain at the age of just 19, and scored an impressive 91 goals in 244 matches during his first spell with Los Colchoneros.



