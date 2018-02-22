Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto has signed an extension to his current contract with the Catalan club, which will see him remain at the Nou Camp until 2022.

Confirmed by the club's official Twitter account, the Spaniard - who came through the Blaugrana's famed La Masia academy - will have a release clause of €500m in an attempt to fend off potential suitors and help them avoid losing another one of their prospects to European rivals following Neymar's shock departure to PSG last summer.

Roberto joined the club aged just 14 years old and has gone on to win several major honors with the side currently topping La Liga, including 4 La Liga titles, 2 Champions Leagues, 4 Copa del Reys, 4 Spanish Supercopas, 2 European Super Cups and 2 Club World Cups.

The versatile 26-year-old midfielder, who can also operate on the right side of defense, has made 187 appearances for the club, scoring seven goals - including that last minute strike against PSG which sealed one of the most memorable comebacks in footballing history.