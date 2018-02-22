Coveted Gremio Star Arthur Reveals a Deal With Barcelona Is Getting Closer After Positive Talks

Gremio youngster Arthur has revealed that a move to take him to the Nou Camp is in the offing, but he will focus on winning as much as possible with his current club.

As reported by Catalan paper Mundo Deportivo, sporting director Robert Fernandez has been in Brazil for the past few days to negotiate with the player and his team, and those discussions ended positively, with the player declaring: "The matter went well. It is close to an agreement.

There are some issues to finish talking. Until next week we could wait for something positive to be achieved."

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Globo Esporte actually reported a few days ago that Barca had reached a €40m agreement with the player, and there is every expectation now that the player will be Catalonia-bound this summer. That said, no medical or other formalities have yet to be completed.

Supposedly 60% of that fee will be made payable to Gremio, and 40% to be split evenly between the player's parents and his representative Celso Rigo.

Franklin Jacome/GettyImages

It will be a huge coup for Barca if they can get Arthur in as expected - he has been tracked by a number of big clubs in Europe such as Manchester United and Chelsea.

The midfielder hasn't actually turned out for Gremio in 2018 yet due to injury, but is in line to return very soon after resuming training.

