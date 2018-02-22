Danny Welbeck in Line for New Arsenal Deal as Wenger Outlines Future Plans for Striker

Arsene Wenger has stated that he will offer 'useful' striker Danny Welbeck a new contract at Arsenal after his torrid time with injuries.

The Gunners forward has been beset with knee injury problems over the past 18 months as his career at the Emirates continues to be stop-start in nature, and faces competition for a starting berth from the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

However, Wenger was quoted by the Daily Mail as he offered a clue as to Welbeck's future at the club, before going on to tip the 27-year-old to be part of England's set up for this summer's World Cup in Russia.

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

He said: "I want to keep him because he has gone through a torrid time and come out well. I like him because he can play left, right or up front, and for his quality.

"He is a useful player and useful is a positive. He might not be a goalscorer like Harry Kane but for England he can perfectly play with Kane because he can play on the flanks."

Welbeck, who is out of contract in just over a year's time, has been part of the senior picture at Arsenal for three-and-a-half years following his switch from Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Danny Welbeck is one of the hardest players to defend against. I don't understand why there's so much negativity about him. I mean, imagine trying to control a man that can't even control himself. Lethal. 🔥 — Mike Sanz (@mikesanz19) February 13, 2018

(You may also be interested in Arsene Wenger Reveals When Crocked Star Lacazette Will Return From Knee Injury)

The Three Lions international has turned out 93 times during that spell but has found that hip and groin strains have blighted his 2017/18 campaign to date.

Wenger admitted that the nature of the issues had plagued Welbeck mentally, but backed the goalscorer to rediscover his confidence and go on to show the Arsenal faithful just how good he can be on a consistent basis.

That's right: Danny Welbeck is no Harry Kane.



He doesn't drool, he speaks clear English, and he has never, ever had to dive. — Garden State Gooners (@GardenStGooners) February 22, 2018

The Frenchman added: "One of the advantages of being young is that you feel indestructible. It gives you an arrogance but when you lose that belief in your body, your arrogance is hit and you are lost. You can get it back but it takes time.

"There was a time when I remember him playing for England in Switzerland and he looked marvellous. I see signs of him now in training where he is like that period.

"He's a player we'd all like to come back. If he can stay on the pitch and not be injured, I want him to stay here."