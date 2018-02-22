EFL Clubs Match Premier League by Voting for an Early Summer Transfer Deadline in 2018/19

The English Football League (EFL) has confirmed that the close of the summer transfer window will be brought forward for the 2018/19 season, meaning clubs will not be able to complete permanent transfers after 5pm on Thursday 9th August 2018 until the window next re-opens.

The usual summer transfer deadline has traditionally been 31st August, but it will now be shortly after the opening round of fixtures at the start of the month instead.

The proposal, which matches action taken by the Premier League after ongoing complaints of players being unsettled by transfer speculation after the start of the season, was voted through by EFL clubs and applies to the Championship, League One and League Two.

Clubs will still be able to make loan signings until 31st August and players can still be transferred out after the deadline to any team in a league whose transfer window is open.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

"After discussing the options throughout the course of the last few months, I'm pleased that the matter has been determined by clubs ahead of the start of next season," EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey explained.

"This new approach will give clubs and managers the stability they crave earlier in the season whilst also providing the flexibility to add to their squads after the traditional deadline until the end of the month if required."