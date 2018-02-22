'I'll Give Him the Pen': Wenger Urges Wilshere to Sign New Arsenal Deal as Contract Expiry Looms

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has urged Jack Wilshere to sign a new contract with Arsenal, as the 26-year-old edges closer and closer to end of his current deal.

Wilshere's current deal expires at the end of the season. Clubs interested in the midfielder have already started to circle and could make a move to sign the midfielder in the very near future. Italian champions Juventus are reportedly interested in the upcoming free-agent.

The England international is free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with other clubs as he has entered the last six-months of his contract. Despite previous optimism that a deal would be struck between Arsenal and the player, Wilshere is yet to put pen to paper, and Arsene Wenger is desperate for that to be sorted soon.

⚽️⚽️⚽️ A post shared by Jack Wilshere (@jackwilshere) on Feb 14, 2018 at 8:17am PST

"That decision doesn't depend only on me,” Wenger said, as quoted by the Evening Standard. "I want him to sign very quickly."

“We are still to make the decision and find the pen somewhere. I'm happy to give him one."

Wilshere has found a level of consistency and fitness that Arsenal have not seen for some time from the midfielder. The Arsenal academy graduate has had a career plagued with injuries. Constant ankle and calf injuries have meant extended periods spent on the sidelines.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

After being sent on loan to Bournemouth last season to gain some match fitness and form, Wilshere has been putting in the impressive performances this term.

Wilshere has made 25 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions this season, the most he has managed for the Gunners since the 2013/14 season.