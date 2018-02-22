The Incredible Stat That Proves How Vital David De Gea Was in Man Utd Draw With Sevilla

By 90Min
February 22, 2018

David De Gea was, as to be expected, in superb form for Manchester United in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The goalkeeper was a one-man army as he prevented Sevilla from taking a lead into the second leg of their last-16 tie against the Red Devils, and one particular save to deny Luis Muriel a surefire goal has dominated the headlines since last night's 0-0 draw.

If that wasn't impressive enough, De Gea's display was the best produced by a United shot stopper in seven seasons, if this stat by OptaJose is to be believed:

It's quite remarkable when you consider how good United are supposed to be. Whenever they have a lapse at the back, however, the Spain international is always on hand - pun intended - to produce the goods and deny opposing teams from notching a goal or two.

Some of his saves can be pretty unorthodox but, when you're this good with both your hands and your feet, it doesn't matter how you keep them out.

Expect more of the same from De Gea when the sides meet again at Old Trafford in two weeks' time.

