Juventus Facing Injury Crisis Ahead of Crucial Champions League Second Leg Against Spurs

Juventus are reportedly facing a severe injury crisis ahead of their Champions League second leg match against Spurs next week, with a number of players sidelined for the all-important fixture.

As reported by Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, I Bianconeri are set to be without the likes of star players Gonzalo Higuaín, Federico Bernardeschi, Blaise Matuidi and Mario Mandžukić for the key clash at Wembley stadium. Juve boss Maxi Allegri will be desperate to have his best players back for the game, as they look to bounce back from a disappointing 2-2 draw in the first leg.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

The tie is delicately poised, with both sides having reason to feel confident of progressing to the quarter finals. Spurs have two away goals to their advantage, and know that a 0-0 draw will be enough to see them through. Juventus meanwhile need just a 1-0 win to progress, and their infamously strong defence will be more than prepared for the challenge that awaits them.

The positive news for Juventus is that they're likely to have Argentine superstar Paulo Dybala back for the game, as he has completed his recovery from a hamstring injury picked up at the start of January. The 24-year-old was in superb form for his club before being sidelined - scoring 16 goals in 27 appearances, including two hat-tricks.

In other news, Spurs are rumoured to have beaten off the competition to land Fulham teen star Ryan Sessegnon - who is reportedly set to join the North Londoners in the summer. The versatile 17-year-old has lit up the Championship with his performances so far this season, and scored a famous hat-trick against Sheffield United in his side's 6-4 win over the Blades.