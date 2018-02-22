LEAKED: Adidas' Stunning New Marvel Superhero Football Kits Set for 2018 Release

New football kits paying homage to Marvel superheroes have been leaked online, with designs featuring the characteristics of famous characters such as the Incredible Hulk, Spiderman and

Iron Man being unveiled.

Famed kit enthusiasts Footy Headlines revealed the three new strips on their website, claiming that Adidas will release the kits this summer, with each shirt rumoured to cost around £45.

However, the sad news for adult fans of the Marvel franchise is that the kits will reportedly only be available in kids sizes - meaning that a tight squeeze may required to successfully don the shirts.

The Iron Man kit comes complete with the franchise's logo, as well as the story's hero Stark's name on the back of the shirt. Similarly, the Incredible Hulk shirt boasts a vibrant green zig-zagging effect, with David Banner's name emblazoned on the back. Perhaps the most stunning is the Spiderman, Peter Parker shirt, which is decorated with an elaborate spider-based pattern.

It's likely that these strips will be the envy of playgrounds across the country in the summer, as children scramble to get their hands on the exciting new designs. Speaking of new kits, Footy Headlines have also reportedly leaked Manchester United's away kit for next season - which is believed to come in a striking new pink design.