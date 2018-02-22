Leeds United Scrap Introduction of New Crest Until 2019/20 After Receiving Backlash From Fans

Leeds United have scrapped their plans to change the club's crest ahead of next season following widespread backlash from supporters over the proposed design, the club have confirmed.

The Championship side revealed a new crest last month in honour of their centenary anniversary next season, and despite conducting over six months worth of research fans were outraged over the final product which was mockingly likened to a generic template from Pro Evolution Soccer.





Leeds supporters launched a petition in the immediate aftermath of the design which attracted over 100,000 signatures by the end of the day, resulting in the club's managing director Angus Kinnear to announce that further consultation of the crest would take place.

Leeds received more than 1,200 designs. Club statement: "Due to volume of designs submitted by fans and their focus around celebrating 100-year anniversary we can confirm that we will now be introducing a new club crest on the shirt for the 2019/2020 centenary season and beyond." — Phil Hay (@PhilHayYEP) February 22, 2018

As a result of the criticism the club invited fans to submit their own designs and after being inundated with submissions Leeds revealed that the launch of a new crest will now be delayed until the start of season 2019/20 - which will now be decided by a vote.





Leeds' statement read: "Due to the volume of ideas and designs submitted by fans and their focus around celebrating our 100-year anniversary, we can confirm that we will now be introducing a new club crest on the shirt for the 2019/2020 centenary season and beyond.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all fans for the inspiration they have provided which, following further consultation with supporters’ groups, will form the basis of a democratic vote later this year.

"We look forward to our loyal and passionate fans selecting a crest that will proudly herald in the next 100 years."