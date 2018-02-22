Manchester United Fans React to Paul Pogba's Corner Defending Antics Against Sevilla

By 90Min
February 22, 2018

Manchester United fans have reacted on social media to Paul Pogba appearing to have conversations with Sevilla striker Luis Muriel while defending corners during their Champions League clash on Wednesday. 

Pogba started the game on the bench, but entered the field of play after just 17 minutes, when he replaced the injured Ander Herrera. 

The game ended in a 0-0 draw, mainly thanks Man United goalkeeper David De Gea

The English club faced 12 corners during the game, and it was Pogba's job to pick up Muriel, who has registered 7 goals so far this season - although none have come in the Champions League. 

However, TV pictures appeared to show the Frenchman more interested in having a chat with the Colombian, instead of concentrating on marking him.  

And Man United fans took to social media to show their disapproval. 

Luckily, Sevilla didn't capitalise of the seemingly distracted Pogba, and the game finished goalless. 

