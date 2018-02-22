Manchester United Fans React to Paul Pogba's Corner Defending Antics Against Sevilla

Manchester United fans have reacted on social media to Paul Pogba appearing to have conversations with Sevilla striker Luis Muriel while defending corners during their Champions League clash on Wednesday.

Pogba started the game on the bench, but entered the field of play after just 17 minutes, when he replaced the injured Ander Herrera.

The game ended in a 0-0 draw, mainly thanks Man United goalkeeper David De Gea.

The English club faced 12 corners during the game, and it was Pogba's job to pick up Muriel, who has registered 7 goals so far this season - although none have come in the Champions League.

However, TV pictures appeared to show the Frenchman more interested in having a chat with the Colombian, instead of concentrating on marking him.

And Man United fans took to social media to show their disapproval.

Maybe Pogba should be concentrating on defending at corners rather than talking to Muriel — James (@writtenoff_mufc) February 21, 2018

Paul Pogba having a friendly conversation with Luis Muriel defending a corner.. fuck me Paul get your finger out — Donald Dave (@thedavidwilson) February 21, 2018

Where would Utd be without De Gea. WHAT. A KEEPER. This Utd team has no game management or game intelligence. Pogba having a casual chat with the man he's marking at a corner 😡 #SEVMUN #UCL — Barry Fitzgerald (@bfitzgerald76) February 21, 2018

Be nice if Pogba marked properly at corners instead of chatting to his mate — Stu M (@uggy7) February 21, 2018

I take it all the Seville players are Pogba’s mates because he’s not stop fucking chatting to them since he came on ... that’s where we miss Roy Keane because he’d put him straight — Paul.Mccaffery (@Paulmccaff1919) February 21, 2018

Luckily, Sevilla didn't capitalise of the seemingly distracted Pogba, and the game finished goalless.