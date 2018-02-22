The Next Big Thing: RB Leipzig Eye Potential Move for Prized Tottenham Wonderkid

Reports claim that former Tottenham Hotspur scout Paul Mitchell is aiming to lure Spurs starlet Reo Griffiths to his new employer - Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Mitchell has made bringing the 17-year-old to Die Bullen his priority, as the German side look to add to their already impressive collection of talented young players.

The club are hoping that Griffiths will be inspired by English youngster Jadon Sancho, who made the move from Manchester City to Borussia Dortmund last summer.

Boris Streubel/GettyImages

Griffiths has excelled at youth level for Spurs so far this season, netting 15 goals in 23 matches. He will be eager to make the step up from academy football to the senior level as soon as possible. Mitchell is renowned for his scouting abilities, and is widely credited with discovering talents such as Liverpool's Sadio Mané and Spurs' Dele Alli.





With the likes of Everton's Ademola Lukeman and West Ham United's Reece Oxford thriving on loan in Bundesliga this season, Griffiths may well look to follow in their footsteps and make the big move out to Germany in the pursuit of furthering his career.





Spurs are likely to fight tooth-and-nail to hang on to the talent, as boss Mauricio Pochettino is renowned for his abilities to develop young players.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Spurs are looking likely to sign Fulham teen sensation Ryan Sessegnon at the end of the season. The 17-year-old has been in mesmerising form in the Championship during the current campaign, and has scored 12 goals in the competition from the left wing position.