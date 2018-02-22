PHOTO: Leaked Images of Liverpool's Peculiar 3rd Kit for Next Season Surface Online

Reports of Liverpool's third kit for next season coming in 'grey-violet' appear to be as close to the truth as can be.

Back in November, the ever-reliable Footy Headlines website made such claims, stating that the Reds would be decked out in the aforementioned colour, with added pink imprints.

Image by Kavan Flavius

Photos of the club's kit for the 2018/19 campaign have since been leaked online and it turns out that they were right (or could be), as has become the expectation.

Liverpool's main kit sponsor, New Balance, are understood to be going with a 'grey-violet' theme next season, with the club's crest, as well as their own name and logo, set to be displayed in bright pink.

The Reds have made no announcement regarding the official release of their strips for next season, but we could see more developments as the season draws to a close.

Footy Headlines claim that the colours below will headline the Anfield side's strips next season.

Image by Kavan Flavius

The home kit (not pictured above), will be in the traditional red, of course, while the away will be deep violet, as shown in the top-right corner. The goalkeeper away shirt is expected to be in 'vivid cactus' (bottom left) and the goalie third should be 'pink glow' (bottom right).

The goalkeeper's home threads (also not pictured above) is reported as being set to drop in yellow.