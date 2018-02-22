A police officer has died of a heart attack after attempting to quell a riot which broke out around an hour before the Europa League clash between Athletic Bilbao and Spartak Moscow on Thursday night.

Frenzy erupted outside the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao, with Diario AS reporting that a section of Russian fans had attempted to spark violence near the regional television headquarters before it was averted by police. Marca have also released further details on the events, stating that the police officer suffered the heart attack during an altercation.

However, fighting broke out in the Deusto district after Russian ultras threw objects at a group of home fans. Bottles and glasses were thrown by both sets of supporters, according to the report, and it took some heavy police presence to calm things down, but not before four persons were wounded.

Three Russians were among the injured, while a police officer was also taken to hospital after receiving a blow to the face. Another law enforcer was hospitalized due to cardiac problems as well, reportedly passing away as a result.

Meanwhile, German police reported having arrested a Russian hooligan who was wanted for an attempted homicide after assaulting an English fan ahead of Russia's opener against England in Marseille during Euro 2016.

The unnamed individual was detained at an airport in Munich on Wednesday while trying to board a flight to Spain to see the match between Athletic and Spartak.

Prosecutors have indicated that the 31-year-old will be extradited to France in short order, where he faces up to 15 years in prison for his gruesome act.