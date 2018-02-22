Real Madrid & Barcelona Among Clubs Questioned as Spanish Youth Football Match Fixing Scandal Erupts

Twenty people have been arrested as police have launched an investigation into reportedly widespread match fixing scandal in the third and fourth division of Spanish domestic football.

As reported by Spanish outlet Marca, via The Sun, 51 matches between 2015-2017 are being investigated, which include games in which Barcelona B and Real Madrid's Castilla side were in action.

However, no players from either side has been implicated in any investigations thus far, and both side's were only involved in one match that has been looked into further.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

With the riches available to both clubs and players at the lower level of the game being minimal in comparison to the top tier, the temptation for corruption can often prove alluring. With online gambling now a huge industry, players could technically earn themselves money from something as innocuous as conceding a corner, or - more seriously - deliberately losing a game.

The European governing body UEFA are reportedly aware of the ongoing investigations, and are assisting the Spanish police and La Liga in their efforts to get to the bottom of the issue. Non-proft organisation Federbet - a company who work to tackle illegal gambling - are believed to have brought the suspicious activity to the attention of La Liga.

