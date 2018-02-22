Real Reportedly Preparing to Sell Gareth Bale Over Consistency & Injury Problems

Gareth Bale's Real Madrid career appears to be drawing to a close as reports suggest that he could be sold at the end of the season.

The Welsh wizard has struggled for fitness and form throughout the past 18 months of his four-and-a-half year spell in the Spanish capital, and Marca has claimed that Los Blancos wish to sever ties with him when this term draws to a close.

Bale has sat on the substitutes' bench for the recent wins over Paris Saint-Germain and Leganes and has only been afford 36 minutes' worth of action in total from those two encounters.

The 28-year-old has been available for every single Real match since 23rd December after he finally overcame the calf problems that were plaguing his season, but it seems that Bale has fallen down the pecking order at Santiago Bernabeu.

The likes of Marco Asensio and Isco have been preferred to the former Tottenham superstar in recent weeks and it could well be that manager Zinedine Zidane has seen enough of Bale to convince him that he is no longer the player he once was.

Real's hierarchy is also said to hold the belief that Bale hasn't shown the consistency required to secure his future with them ever since his injury issues became a major problem, and do not think he can take up Cristiano Ronaldo's mantle even if they persist with him.

In total, Bale has suffered 28 injuries during his Real spell - absences that have led to him missing a whopping 78 games for La Liga's reigning champions.

Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett also recently spoke about his client being worth as much as world-record signing Neymar, who moved to PSG for £200m last summer - comments that won't have helped Bale remain with his current side.

Manchester United, Spurs and Chelsea have been credited with interest in Bale over the past 12 months, but it is unclear if either Premier League team would be willing to buy him.

