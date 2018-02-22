Roma Legend Francesco Totti Claims Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah Is Already World Class

Roma legend Francesco Totti believes Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is already in the world class bracket after an incredible start to his Anfield career.

The Egyptian winger, signed from the Serie A side for £36m last summer, has plundered 30 goals already for the Reds and made eight assists and is staking a strong claim for signing of the season.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

One man well placed to comment on Salah's ability is Totti, who spent two years in the same dressing room as the star after his failed stint in west London with Chelsea.

Totti, who retired from the game at the end of last season, said of him as quoted by the Mirror: "The level he is playing at at the moment, he is one of the best players in the world - and I think he can and will get even better.

"I know him well, he is a good friend and wants to keep ­improving, to keep ­getting better as a player.

"He does all the right things, he trains hard, he works hard, he listens to the coaches - that’s why, as good as he is playing at the moment, I think maybe there is even one more level in him."

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

Salah will hope to reach that next level at some point between now and the end of the season, with Liverpool fighting it out with Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United for a Champions League spot.

He's also locked in a battle with Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero for the Golden Boot, and his stock will go through the roof if he manages to scoop the award over two out-and-out strikers.

