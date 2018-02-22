Ruben Semedo's Agent Insists Valencia Defender Has Been Set-Up Following Latest Arrest

The agent of Villarreal's Ruben Semedo, Catio Baldé, has claimed the full-back is the 'victim' of a set-up after the defender was arrested for allegedly tying up and beating a man, whilst holding him against his will and robbing him of €23,000.

Semedo is currently in police custody, along with two other men, awaiting a court hearing after further developments claim that a gun was found by Spanish authorities in the basement of the defender's home, yet Baldé was adamant that his client is innocent.

The 23-year-old has had a troubled start to life at Villarreal after hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons following his summer move from Sporting CP, as his latest arrest is his third in four months - with the charges all related to gun and assault crime.





Yet, his agent firmly believes that his latest run-in with the law will see his name cleared in court.





"Ruben is the victim of fraud, which is likely to be financial, although explaining the situation at the moment is not easy," Baldé told TSF, via Marca.

Rubén Semedo’s situation is totally bizarre. Arrested several times since joining Villarreal, despite being currently out injured, and he was arrested again last night in Valencia’s city centre. Just the latest in a long list of alleged offences. — Simon Harrison (@simonhfootball) February 20, 2018

“It is fair to say that in this circumstance he has not acted correctly but ultimately he is the victim, and reports on Spanish TV are really bad and not representative.

“The alleged kidnapping never took place, there was no kidnapping and no torture, it was not Ruben’s gun that was found in his house. We will know more and be able to explain more after the court hearing, it will become clear.”

Despite being tipped to be a member of Portugal's next generation of stars, Semedo's career has now been thrown into serious doubt as a result of his latest arrest as Villarreal have now opened an internal investigation into matters alongside the charges set out by the police.