Spanish Report Claims Bayern Munich Have Joined Real Madrid in Race to Sign In-Form Liverpool Star

As Liverpool's prolific forwards continue to light up the Premier League and the Champions League, they will no doubt be attracting attention from some of Europe's biggest club.

El Gol Digital are dubiously claiming that German champions Bayern Munich have joined the race to sign Mohamed Salah. Bayern are in the market for some new wingers as the futures of some of their current stars remain uncertain.

34-year-old Arjen Robben's contract with Bayern runs out at the end of the season, and is reportedly undecided about his future. The Dutchman has been linked to moves to China and the MLS this term. Franck Ribery, also 34, is also under consideration about his future as questions have arisen over his age and his fitness.

So Salah, who has 30 goals in all competitions this season, may well be an ideal replacement on the wings for Bayern. But they would face a tough battle to try and snatch him from the Reds.

Salah only joined Liverpool from Roma last season and has immediately hit the ground running at his new club. Having contributed a total of 40 goals this term, the Egyptian has forged a formidable partnership with Roberto Firmino. Bayern would have to pay a mammoth sum for Liverpool to even consider selling their star player.

While the links to Salah from Bayern are questionable, the Bavarian club are indeed in the hunt for new wingers. In recent weeks Bayern have been linked with Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Christian Pulisic. Reports from Germany suggest that Pulisic could be brought in as a pair alongside Bayer Leverkusen starlet Leon Bailey.

Finally, RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner has also been attached to a more creditable link with Bayern. The Bavarians, who also have on their books James Rodriguez, Kingsley Coman, Douglas Costa and Thomas Muller are not short of options.