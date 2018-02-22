Thierry Henry Slams Journalists for Misquote Which Claimed Neymar Was in Lionel Messi's Shadow

Thierry Henry took to Twitter to share some choice words for journalists who had been running a story where they quoted the Frenchman giving some brutally honest advice to Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar.

Sport ran an article in which they claimed that Henry was talking about Lionel Messi during Tuesday night's Champions League action.

He was asked if he though Neymar left Barcelona because of Messi: "I don't know if Neymar left Barcelona to get out of the shadow of Messi. What is true is that all players are in the shadow of Messi and if Neymar doesn't want to be, he should change sport."

Henry took exception to how the quotes were being reported, and took to Twitter to say journalists have taken what he said too much at face value:

"Some journalists should relax," tweeted Henry. The Arsenal legend called out stories which skewed the quotes to suggest they were a jibe at Neymar, and not that every player is in Messi's shadow, which was the lighthearted remark he was trying to make.

Neymar left Barcelona for PSG in a record-breaking €222m move. The Brazilian has continued to thrive at his new club, and has scored 29 goals in 29 games in all competitions for the Parisians.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

PSG are in danger of dropping out of the Champions League after losing 3-1 to Real Madrid in the first leg of their round of 16 tie.





Meanwhile, Messi and Barcelona will be optimistic about their chances progressing into the next round after their 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Messi even bagged his first goal against the Blues at the ninth time of asking.