UEFA Reject PSG Appeal Against Rabiot Yellow Card During UCL Defeat to Real Madrid

UEFA have dismissed Paris Saint-Germain's appeal against Adrien Rabiot's caution in the 3-1 Champions League defeat to Real Madrid.

The Ligue 1 giants had issued a formal complaint to European football's governing body over the incident that saw the midfielder booked for challenging Luka Modric.

However, UEFA's official site revealed on Wednesday that they would not be rescinding the card shown to Rabiot, despite PSG's protestations that Modric went down under little contact during the tackle.

A brief statement on UEFA's website read: "UEFA Champions League round of 16 match between Real Madrid CF and Paris Saint-Germain (3-1), played on 14 February in Spain.

"Paris Saint-Germain had lodged a protest against a caution (yellow card) given to the player Adrien Rabiot. The Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Board has decided to dismiss the protest of Paris Saint-Germain."

Rabiot had put the visitors in front over a week ago at Santiago Bernabeu to hand Unai Emery's men a shock lead against Los Blancos.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo's brace and a late Marcelo strike put Real in command of the last-16 tie and, providing PSG fail to overturn the scoreline at Parc de Princes on Tuesday 6th March, Zinedine Zidane's men will progress to the quarter-finals.

Despite appealing against the card, Rabiot will not be suspended for the return leg as the yellow card was only his first of the flagship continental club tournament.

Rabiot was critical of his team's performance in the wake of the defeat to Madrid, and claimed that his side needed to do something different if they were to complete a remarkable comeback over the Champions League holders.

He was quoted by AS as he said: "We always say the same things, we always do the same things, and in the end, we are always floored in the same way.

"It's great to put eight goals past Dijon, but it is in these matches that you have to make it count."