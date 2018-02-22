Valencia Loanee Geoffrey Kondogbia Claims He'd Use His Own Money to Seal Move From 'Chaotic' Inter

Valencia loanee Geoffrey Kondogbia has offered a damning verdict of his parent club after admitting he would use his own money to activate his buy-out clause and secure a permanent move away from Inter at the end of the season.

The midfielder joined Valencia on a season-long loan deal last summer and is seemingly doing his best to burn bridges with the Serie A side after admitting his desire for his €25m release clause to be activated by the Spanish club.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

In an interview with Cadena Ser, via Football Italia, Kondogbia said: “If I had the money I’d do it. I’d use my money to pay my buy-out clause, but that’s obvious!

"Inter was a total chaos. I met four or five different managers in two years and players used to change every year. That’s why it is hard for a footballer, especially a young one, to establish himself at Inter.

“A top club need stability even if things are not good at the beginning; continuity and stability are absolutely needed. It’s hard to play well when players and managers change every time.”

means the club management should look in the mirror and finally embrace these comments by giving some stability and long-term vision.



If the player played well before and after Inter, it can't be the player - must be something else, no?



Food for thought. #FCIM #Inter — Kristijan Adelmar Mihajlovski (@KristAdelMihajl) February 22, 2018

Whilst a similar set of circumstances have unfolded with Valencia prior to the arrival of current boss Marcelino - following seven managers rotated through the post in three-years - Kondogbia insisted it was the Spaniard's presence which offered a chance of consistency.

He added: “I know, and I had spoken to Valencia the year before, but opted to stay at Inter. Then Marcelino arrived, he spoke to me with Alemany and guaranteed there would be consistency. I realised it was the right moment to move.

“The coach made it clear he trusted me to be a part of his sporting project and that means a lot to a player. I was coming off a difficult season and wanted to find myself again.

“The fans are demanding in Valencia too, but they are warm and supportive with the team. I am very happy here and have everything I need to settle in.

The 25-year-old has featured regularly for Valencia this season following his two-year stint with Inter which saw him make over 50 appearances for the club, which has reportedly earned him the interest of Liverpool.