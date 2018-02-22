VIDEO: 3-Time Champions League Winner Toni Kroos Reveals Most Emotional UCL Final Win

Real Madrid and Germany midfielder Toni Kroos is one of the few players who can boast winning the Champions League on three occasions, and with different clubs at that.

He is also the first German to accomplish such a notable feat.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

The 28-year old won the coveted, big-eared trophy with Bayern Munich almost five years ago, but played no part in the final as the result of an injury.

Since moving to Madrid, though, the German has added two more winners' medals to his personal cabinet in a more satisfying fashion.

Speaking in a quick, Pepsi-sponsored interview, Kroos was asked where his winning of three Champions League trophies ranks in his career.

He replied: "The Champions League is the greatest competition, and to win it three times is unbelievable.

"I won in 2013 with Bayern but I couldn't play the final because I was injured. So to win it the first time, by playing, in Milan, was special.

"[Last year] also special as well because we played against big opponents on the way to the title. But I think the most emotional was 2016."

Real, meanwhile, are quite keen on defending their title for the second year in a row, and have already made great strides in defeating Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 at home in the round of 16 last week.

There's still a trip to France to get through, though, but the holders are the obvious favourites as things stand. And Kroos may very well go on to win an unprecedented fourth Champions League medal if Los Blancos keep up their form in Europe.