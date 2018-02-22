VIDEO: Feyenoord Pair Have to be Separated by Teammates After Coming to Blows During Training Match

Two Feyenoord players were involved in a bust-up during training and had to be separated by their team-mates to prevent a full-blown fight breaking out between the pair.
26-year-old winger Steven Berghuis took extreme exception to a heavy lunge put in on him by defender Svan van Beek. After Berghuis was sent tumbling to the ground, he immediately shot up and kicked out at his 23-year-old teammate.
The video, from Dutch news outlet NOS, shows that the pair then grappled and exchanged a few wild swings at each other before their teammates came rushing in to break up the scuffle.
Berghuis is shepherded away, but a furious van Beek had to be physically held back to stop him charging at his teammate. Sven van Beek made his debut for Feyenoord at just 19-years-old after progressing through the ranks of the club's academy. Premier League fans may remember Steven Berghuis from his short stint a Watford in 2015 where he made just nine league appearances.
The Eredivisie champions have so far put up a weak defence to their title after falling behind the competition, so a training ground bust-up is not exactly what manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst needed in this important stage of the season.
Feyenoord are fourth in the Dutch Eredivisie table and a massive 20 points behind league leaders PSV Eindhoven. Feyenoord also finished bottom of a difficult Champions League group which included Napoli and Manchester City. But the Rotterdam side face an uphill battle to qualify for the competition next season.