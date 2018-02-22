VIDEO: Liverpool Superstar Mohamed Salah Spotted in Local Chippy as Part of Advert

Liverpool fans have been accustomed to witnessing star winger Mohamed Salah light up pitches across Europe in his scintillating debut season for the club, but it is his recent unexpected appearances around Merseyside, which have been a welcome (if surprising) sight for the Anfield faithful.

Social media sparked into life on Wednesday as posts flooded in regarding the Egyptian's movements around the city as fans spotted Salah in a chippy, park and a gym - leading to many eyebrows being raised at his unusual choice of destinations.

When you thought he couldn't get any better you find out he's been in your local chippy. Big Mo salah loves Fish cakes too 👍 pic.twitter.com/97ek105Yjf — anthony jake (@Antsrant) February 21, 2018

Whilst fans rejoiced at unexpectedly meeting the Reds ace, the Liverpool Echo revealed the reasoning for Salah's appearances across the city were due to his part in an advert for Egyptian TV.





The 25-year-old's appearance in locations across Liverpool made the day of a host of unsuspecting fans, with Julie Clayton and her mum Beryl delighted to have met and taken a photo with Liverpool's leading goal scorer this season.

The post on Twitter from a relative has been widely shared and Julie said of the meeting: "I’m feeling a bit famous! I’m gutted I didn’t wash my hair! Every morning me and my mum and my son Jamal go down to Starbucks for a coffee and we were going home along the promenade and saw all these people and we pulled over and went “No way! That’s not the Messiah!”

My Nan met @22mosalah down the dips today and I’ve never seen her so happy 😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/XtrC22rmai — Steven McMillan (@stemc18) February 21, 2018

“He went to give me a handshake and I said ‘never mind that’ and gave him a hug. It meant a lot to me and my mum,” she added.

Salah earned raving reviews for his infectious personality and generosity throughout the day, where he will undoubtedly be hoping to continue that trend on the field when the Reds host West Ham at Anfield on Saturday.