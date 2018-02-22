Watford Midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah Set to Step Recovery Up Following 5-Month Absence

Watford midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah is poised to step his recovery up after being out for five months with a horrific knee injury.

According to the Independent, the former Chelsea player will begin training on grass surfaces next week, having fractured his kneecap last year.

Chalobah was operated on back in September and has been working hard in the gym at the Hornets' training facility, following a phase of rehabilitation at St George's Park. However, the club aren't yet able to put a timeline on his return to action as it's totally contingent on how he reacts to running on grass again, as well as when he begins training with the rest of the squad.

The 23-year-old impressed immensely after joining Watford from Chelsea last summer, earning a call-up to the England senior side under Gareth Southgate in the wake of solid performances in the middle for the Hornets.

Yet after just five Premier League appearances, chances of getting back in the Three Lions' squad ahead of the World Cup appear to be slim.