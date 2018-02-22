West Brom Keeping Tabs on Ostersunds FK Manager Graham Potter

The Premier League cellar dwellers West Brom are understood to be keeping a close eye on Ostersunds boss Graham Potter, as the former Baggies player harbours hopes of working in the English top flight.

The 42-year-old has hinted at his desire to return to his native country after joining Key Sports Management, a UK-based agency - subsequently peaking the interest of West Brom who are currently facing an uphill battle to maintain their Premier League status.

According to the Daily Mail, Potter has previously rebuffed interest from Football League clubs due to his longstanding commitment to the Swedish club, whom he joined in 2011.





Potter has proved to be a hit at Ostersunds after guiding the club from the fourth division of Swedish football to the fifth place in the top flight last season - all in the space of just six-years.

He guided the club to their first major trophy by securing the Swedish Cup, resulting in their place in the Europa League - with their progression in the competition in doubt ahead of their return tie with Arsenal on Thursday, after falling to a 3-0 defeat in the first leg of the round of 32.

He’d be hungry for success. That’s the difference between him and Pardew. Pardew is happy with 40 points (which he can’t do) whereas a manager like Potter will want to strive for success. — Northern Irish Baggies (@NIBaggies) February 17, 2018

The former Baggies defender has lofty ambitions for the Swedish club which include a place in the Champions League, and would therefore only consider a move to an English club who can offer a Premier League opportunity.

The interest in Potter from West Brom has emerged following a lacklustre season which has seen the club collect just 20 points from 27 games so far, with the appointment of Alan Pardew in November failing to have the desired impact as they remain precariously place in the relegation zone.

Pardew's tenure at the club has been placed under increasing scrutiny following a torrid run of form and a training break in Spain marred by the antics of four senior players, ensuring his next run of games are more important then ever.