West Brom Set to Restore Jonny Evans as Captain at the Weekend Despite Barcelona Taxi Stunt

West Brom will hand the captain's armband back to Jonny Evans for the game with Huddersfield this weekend, despite his shocking antics during the club's mini-break in Barcelona.

Evans was initially stripped of his role in the aftermath of the reports that he drunkenly stole a taxi with Boaz Myhill, Gareth Barry and Jake Livermore, but will return as the team's leader for the visit of the Terriers on Saturday.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Remarkably, the Baggies have failed to punish the quartet, who embarrassed the football club with their antics, and all of them bar Livermore were in the squad to face Southampton in the FA Cup last weekend - a game which they went on to lose.

There is little doubt that Evans is West Brom's best player and that perhaps made it difficult for him be dropped with the team struggling at the minute, but it unquestionably makes the club look bad.

BREAKING: Sky sources: Jonny Evans will be restored as @WBA captain for Saturday’s game against @htafcdotcom. #SSN pic.twitter.com/qBUOKxHQI5 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 21, 2018

The Baggies are in a bad place right now under Alan Pardew, who replaced Tony Pulis late last year, and the team have only managed three league wins - two of which came under former boss Pulis.

It remains to be seen if Evans, along with his three accomplices, will be sold or released in the summer but for now, it would seem that pride has very much taken a back seat with Albion in dire straits at the bottom of the Premier League and desperate for results.

