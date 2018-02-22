What Luis Suarez Did to the Linesman to Earn a Yellow Card During Chelsea Match

Chelsea did not make it easy for Barcelona in the first-leg of their round of 16 Champions League tie. The visitors had to come back from behind after Willian put the Blues ahead half-way through the second-half.

Lionel Messi finally broke his Chelsea duck after a misplaced pass from Andreas Christensen found Andres Iniesta who cut the ball back to Messi at the edge of the box to give Barca a crucial away goal.

As the Catalans celebrated finally breaking through a resilient Chelsea defence, many viewers may have wondered why striker Luis Suarez received a yellow-card. The Uruguayan's crime has been revealed and it turns out he was booked for a mocking jibe directed at the linesman.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Just before Messi's goal, Luis Suarez went down in the Chelsea penalty box after it appeared that Antonio Rudiger has clipped his ankles. Suarez's appeals went unanswered and the referee gave nothing for the collision.

So when Barcelona finally got their equaliser, Suarez immediately pointed towards the linesman, mocking him for missing their earlier penalty decision. He was then booked for the action after being spotted by the referee.

Luis Suarez loves a goading celebration. During his days at Liverpool he celebrated a goal against Everton by diving in front of manager David Moyes, who had previously accused the striker of diving in matches.

Suarez also celebrated in front of Leganes goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar earlier in the season after the goalkeeper got Suarez booked for pretending the Uruguayan had struck him.

(You may also be interested in Luis Suarez Reveals How Lionel Messi Altered His Position to Help Earn Barcelona's Draw With Chelsea)

The Barca striker will now need to avoid a yellow card in the second leg to avoid a ban later in the competition. Suarez is feeling optimistic about the next game: "The result is good, they have to go there to score a goal," he said after the game (via Give Me Sport). "It will not be easy, but we can benefit from that."





"We are stronger at home. They will be forced to score and we will have more space."