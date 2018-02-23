Bournemouth vs Newcastle Match Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Two sides still very much involved in this season's Premier League relegation scrap, despite a recent upturn in form, meet on Saturday as Bournemouth host Newcastle United at Dean Court.

The Cherries will be looking to bounce back from their 4-1 hammering at the hands of Huddersfield Town two weeks ago and continue their seven game home unbeaten run against newly-promoted sides this weekend, while also attempting to search for their fourth straight win at the Vitality Stadium in the top flight - something the club has never achieved before.

EH: "Newcastle will have a big lift from their last performance against Manchester United. Those results really can inspire you, so they're a dangerous side."#afcb 🍒 — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) February 23, 2018

The Magpies, meanwhile, are in the hunt for their first back-to-back league wins since early September after a solitary Matt Richie goal was enough to see them overcame Manchester United at St James' Park last time out.

The tale of the tape, however, lies in attack, with Ayoze Perez attempting to match Papiss Cisse by netting against the same side for the third time in succession, while Callum Wilson will be hoping to continue his excellent goalscoring record against Premier League new boys after netting four in his previous two home outings.

Callum Wilson has found the net four times in two previous home Premier League games against newly-promoted opposition (three against Huddersfield in November 2017, one against Hull in October 2016). pic.twitter.com/nvdnVrOGOo — Mr Fixit (@mrfixitstips) February 23, 2018

So, ahead of what could turn out to be a crucial six-pointer, let's take a look at everything you need to know...

Classic Encounter

Newcastle United 1-3 Bournemouth (March 2016)

In what was only the second top-flight meeting between these two in history following the Cherries' 90-point promotion in the previous campaign, the clash in March 2016, which the visitors on the day ran out 3-1 victors, spelt the end for Steve McClaren at St James' Park.

The initial deficit of a Steven Taylor own goal shortly before the half-hour mark was doubled by Josh King with 20 minutes to go, sparking mass uproar within the Tyneside amphitheatre.

The loyal Geordies were given a lifeline, however, as Perez brought the game back to life 10 minutes from time, before a stoppage-time final nail in the coffin courtesy of Charlie Daniels left the north east side floundering in the relegation zone.

🔥 "Forget going to the corner flag, just put it in the bottom corner!" 🔥



Who remembers this brilliant strike against Newcastle from @chazdaniels13!?#afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/UrDCr1FvHQ — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) February 22, 2018

The defeat condemned Newcastle to their worst points haulage at that stage of a Premier League season in history - 24 from 28 games - and was their ninth loss in the previous 12 games - something which proved too much for Mike Ashley.

The Tynesiders would go one to be relegated that season, while the result left Bournemouth comfortable in 14th, stretching their unbeaten away run in the calendar year to five games.

Key Battle

Dan Gosling vs Jonjo Shelvey

Stu Forster/GettyImages

There is little doubt that the majority of Eddie Howe's outfit's hopes rest upon quashing the danger Newcastle ace Jonjo Shelvey provides from the centre of midfield.





The 25-year-old's range of passing and intricate footwork will be instrumental in any success the visiting party achieve on the south coast this weekend.

Therefore, for Bournemouth to claim all three points, the Cherries must find a way to stop the Englishman, and that responsibility will most likely fall upon the shoulders of former Toon man Dan Gosling.

The 28-year-old's defensive guile will be pivotal in how the 90 minutes play out, and if he can provide support in attack in addition to not allowing Shelvey to play his natural game, it could well be the turning point in the contest.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Team News





Despite Jermain Defoe returning to full training this week, it is likely the veteran talisman will be amongst the substitutes, if at all, this weekend, even after considering his impressive track record against Newcastle. Tyrone Mings and Brad Smith, however, remain unavailable.

For the visitors, Islam Slimani has suffered a setback in his return to first-team action, with the Leicester City loanee now expected to be sidelined for a further two weeks.

Islam Slimani has suffered a set-back in training and will miss the next two weeks with his recurring thigh injury. — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) February 23, 2018

Prediction

While Newcastle head into Saturday's clash off the back of an impressive St James' Park display, they have not travelled all too well this term, winning only twice on the road.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, have never tasted defeat against newly-promoted opposition at Dean Court, and Howe will be keen for his side to return to winning ways following their lacklustre second-half showing two weeks ago.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

If the Cherries can keep Shelvey quiet, in addition to the lack of physical presence up front for the Magpies, it could turn out to a reasonably routine afternoon for the hosts on the south coast.

Score Prediction: Bournemouth 1-0 Newcastle