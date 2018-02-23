Cesar Azpilicueta Insists Chelsea Are Focusing on Man Utd After 'Nearly Perfect' Barcelona Display

Chelsea vice-captain Cesar Azpilicueta has insisted that the team has already moved on from what he described as a 'nearly perfect' performance against Barcelona in the Champions League this week and is focused on Sunday's Premier League clash with Manchester United.

A win for Chelsea at Old Trafford this weekend would see them draw level on points with second place United, but equally a defeat would mean they fall six points behind and are left vulnerable to being pushed out of the top four altogether.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

The reigning champions lost successive games against Bournemouth and Watford recently, but results have picked up and Azpilicueta is looking to keep that momentum going.

"After two tough defeats a few weeks ago the team responded with two wins against West Brom, and then Hull City in the FA Cup," the Spaniard told ChelseaFC.com.

"Against Barcelona it was also a great performance from the team, nearly perfect. Now we have a tough game on Sunday and we have to turn our heads to the next target, the Premier League, and try to get as high as possible," he added.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"The next game is always the most important because it's where you can get the three points. At the moment we are getting closer and closer to the end of the season, so we have to get the points."

Chelsea beat United 1-0 thanks to a single goal from Alvaro Morata when the sides met at Stamford Bridge in the reverse fixture back in November.