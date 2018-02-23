Europe's Biggest Clubs on Alert as Lewandowski Changes Agents & 'Informs Bayern of Desire to Leave'

February 23, 2018

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has partnered with new agent Pini Zahavi in a bid to land himself one big move in the peak years of his career, with a number of Europe's top clubs reportedly interested.

The Polish attacker had been represented by Cezary Kucharski for 10 years, but news broke this week that they has separated


Their relationship "just came to an end", according to Mateusz Borak on Twitter, and the Polish journalist later revealed Zahavi said: "It is a great honour and privilege for me to represent and care about the world's best striker."

Zahavi is also Neymar's financial advisor and was no doubt heavily involved in the Brazilian's world record transfer to PSG in the summer, prompting rumours linking Lewandowski to the Ligue 1 leaders.

The Israeli super agent reportedly earned £30m from Neymar's high profile move, and Lewandowski changing agents only adds fuel to the fire that suggests he is searching for a move away from the Bavarian giants. 

Marca report that the player has actually asked to leave Bayern in recent weeks, and goes on to address reports that he has long been linked with Real Madrid. Paris Saint-Germain are also reported to be interested.

Additionally, The Sun report that a host of England's biggest clubs - Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United are mentioned specifically - will be interested in taking the Polish international to the Premier League. Lewandowski himself is reported to be interested in challenging himself in England's top flight.

His new agent, Zahavi, is now 74 and oversaw some huge transfers at the turn of the millennium including Jaap Stam, Juan Sebastian Veron and Rio Ferdinand's at the time world record transfer to Manchester United. He was also involved heavily in Roman Abramovich's purchase of Chelsea.

Lewandowski has scored 139 goals in 180 games for Bayern since signing from Bundesliga rivals in 2014 and has won the league title for the last three years in a row.

He has also scored an impressive 29 goals in 33 appearances this season, proving he is still one of the hottest marksmen around.

