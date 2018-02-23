Guti Claims Neymar Must Join Real Madrid to 'Progress and Move Further' in Football Despite PSG Move

Real Madrid legend Guti believes Neymar must leave the comfort of Paris Saint-Germain for los Galacticos if he is to "progress" in his career and become a great.

Neymar shattered the transfer window in the summer in leaving Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record deal. The Brazilian has not disappointed in France, with nineteen goals in as many Ligue 1 games and twelve assists to boast.

After AS Monaco's season of triumph, les Parisiens have come back with a vengeance and currently reside twelve points clear over Leonardo Jardim's raided side.

Despite his impressive start, Guti believes Neymar must return to La Liga to fulfil his potential, but with Real Madrid, not Barcelona, when asked by Spanish radio station Cadena Ser.

"In the end, he has been in an important club like Barcelona and now he is in another at PSG, but you only really see him in the Champions League.

"All that is missing for him is Real Madrid. If he wants to progress and move further, in order to do that he needs to do it at Real Madrid."

Neymar has also been in excellent form in Europe's biggest stage, picking up six goals and three assists in all of PSG's seven games. Such performances have seen Neymar linked with a move to los Blancos, but PSG are adamant the former Santos winger is staying put.

The Brazilian did indeed return to Spain a week ago as PSG succumbed to a 3-1 first leg loss, but will be aiming to overturn the deficit at the Parc des Princes in two weeks time.

In the meantime, PSG face Olympique de Marseille in back-to-back fixtures of Le Classique as they look to impose their dominance on the league, as well as the Coupe de France.