Leicester vs Stoke Match Preview: Classic Encounter, Recent Form and More

Leicester City and Stoke City are both looking to break three match winless streaks when they meet at the King Power Stadium in the Saturday lunchtime kick off. Neither have won in the Premier League since 20th January but Leicester advanced to the FA Cup quarter finals following a 1-0 win over Sheffield United last weekend.

Here is all you need to know about the clash at the King Power Stadium

Classic Encounter

Stoke have only beaten Leicester once since the Foxes returned to the Premier League in 2014. That came at the King Power in January 2015. The Potters were on a good run of form and a single goal from Bojan took them into the top half of the table.

As for Leicester, this defeat left them three points from safety and rooted to the foot table. The bookmakers had them odds on for a return to the Championship but a run of seven wins in nine games saved their Premier League status. What happened next season...well, that goes without saying.

Recent Form

Leicester look solid in mid-table of the Premier League, 10 points behind potential European football and nine points clear of the relegation zone. It would not, therefore, be a surprise if their attention switched towards the FA Cup. The Foxes have only a point from their last three Premier League games but are into the quarters of the Cup after last Friday's win over Sheffield United.

Paul Lambert has so far been unable to lift Stoke out of the relegation zone. After winning his first game in charge against Huddersfield, Stoke have had two home draws and a late defeat at Bournemouth. The Potters haven't won on the road since a 1-0 win at Watford in October and haven't even a registered a point since a 2-2 draw with Brighton in November.

Wilfried Ndidi v Joe Allen

The midfield battle looks to be interesting at the King Power on Saturday. After another good performance in the cup in midweek, Wilfried Ndidi is attracting attention for some of the Premier League's biggest clubs, and Leicester will be hoping not to lose a star midfielder for the fourth straight summer. He will be up against Joe Allen, who is normally at the centre of most things done well by Stoke.

Prediction

It is a big fortnight for Stoke in their bid to avoid relegation as after this trip to the east Midlands, they go to Southampton next weekend. Failure to take points from these two matches would leave a mountain to climb with a tough run-in. However, Leicester are strong at the King Power and could well be too good for them



