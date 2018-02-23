Liverpool 'Still Monitoring' Napoli Midfielder After Missing Out in 2016 & Consider Summer Bid

Premier League high-flyers Liverpool are understood to be monitoring the progress of Napoli star Piotr Zielinski with a view to bidding for him in the summer, according to Calciomercato.

The Poland international was a target for the Anfield side even before he joined the Partenopei from Udinese in 2016 and set tongues wagging after being photographed wearing a Reds jersey ahead of his move to Naples.

Zielinski in a Liverpool shirt. pic.twitter.com/WEpOJtecmu — The Redmen (@LiamLFCButler) May 15, 2016

The midfielder hasn't been a regular starter under Maurizio Sarri this season but has still impressed when given a chance, scoring seven goals and delivering one assist so far after starting 12 matches and making 32 appearances in total.

Sarri recently waxed lyrical over his player, comparing him to Belgium and Manchester City star playmaker Kevin de Bruyne.

"He is an absolute talent," the manager declared. "He also has great physical skills and if he grows in the level of personality, he can play in any area of the court, the new De Bruyne."

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Calciomercato understand that, despite Napoli beating Liverpool to the player's signing in 2016, the Reds still remain keen on bringing the player to the Premier League in the summer and could table an offer if he continues to impress until the end of the campaign.

Jurgen Klopp is reported as being a keen admirer of the player and is hoping to land him in the summer, yet it's unlikely Napoli will be willing to sell for anything lower than €35m, more than twice the €16m they signed him for under two years ago.