On Loan Goalkeeper Casts Doubt Over Future With Newcastle Following Recent Move

Newcastle goalkeeper Matz Sels has admitted he is keen on extending his loan spell at Anderlecht and is in no rush to make a return to St James' Park.

The Belgian goalkeeper has managed to hold down a starting spot at Anderlecht, making 19 league appearances for the club and impressing throughout the season.

It has now been revealed by Belgium journalist Kristof Terreur that Sels is loving life at Anderlecht and is more than happy to extend his time there.

Matz Sels tells @hlnsport that he’s open for a longer stay at Anderlecht. They have no option to buy. Lot will depend on their new owner. “I’m open for a conversation. Newcastle have paid a lot of money & they want to recoup a part. A return to #NUFC will be difficult.” pic.twitter.com/5oTmC5tRFj — Kristof Terreur 📰 (@HLNinEngeland) February 23, 2018

The 25-year-old goalkeeper joined The Magpies for a hefty £5.5m price tag from Gent in the summer of 2016, but he did not make the desired impact and only made 14 appearances for the club.

It is not only his own desires that is throwing his future at Newcastle into doubt. The Magpies have recently uncovered a potential gem in Martin Dubravka, and there are reports of the club being interested in Burnley goalkeeper Tom Pope.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

If they were successful in bringing Pope to the club and securing a permanent deal for Dubravka, Newcastle would have four keepers - not including Sels.

There is no way that Sels will be thrilled by the prospect of returning to a club where he may well end up barely playing, especially when his spell in Belgium is going so well.

Newcastle will certainly want to recoup part of the £5.5m they paid for Sels in 2016 and if Anderlecht are interested in signing him on a permanent deal, they will have to bid close to that to tempt the Magpies to sell.