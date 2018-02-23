Lorenzo Insigne Accuses RB Leipzig Management of 'Provoking' Him After Napoli's Europa League Exit

Napoli ace Lorenzo Insigne has accused RB Leipzig assistant manager Zsolt Low of "provoking" him as his side crashed out of the Europa League in Germany on Thursday evening.

Despite winning 2-0 on the night, and levelling the scores on aggregate, Partenopei Gli Azzurri were dumped out of the competition in the last-32 on the away goals ruling following Die Roten Bullen's 3-1 win at the Stadio San Paulo last week.

However, the 26-year-old attacker has slammed the professionalism of the tournament's new boys, in particular, Ralph Hasenhuttl's right-hand-man, claiming his actions were "over the top".

"The Leipzig assistant manager was provoking me," Insigne told Sky Sport Italia, as quoted by Football Italia.

"He was winking at me and sending kisses. He was mocking me. If you are winning the tie, you should shut up and respect your opponents. He was going over the top."

Although RB Leipzig secured passage into the last-16 of the Europa League for the first time in their history by overcoming arguable favourites and Serie A leaders Napoli, the Italy international frontman insisted if it had not been for their disappointing first-leg showing, they could have gone all the way.

"I don’t think Leipzig did anything tonight, but it’s fair they go through, having won the first leg", Insigne added.

"It’s a pity. We were convinced that we had prepared this second leg very well, but our approach was completely wrong at home, and the third goal was so avoidable.

"Tonight we showed our heart and character, so we can fight it out with anyone. We were more prepared in Europe than last season.

"It’s a shame, as we have such potential and could’ve gone all the way, but we made too many mistakes in the first leg."