Man Utd's McTominay at Centre of International Storm as Home Nations Vie for Midfielder

England will reportedly attempt to hijack Scotland's hopes of calling up Manchester United starlet Scott McTominay to their senior set up.

ESPN has claimed that sources close to the player's camp have stated their belief that the Three Lions could look to hand the midfielder the chance to impress on the international stage during March's international break.



McTominay is able to represent either Great British nation due to being born in Lancashire and having Scottish grandparents, and a tussle between the two home nations could erupt over who gets to benefit from the 22-year-old's talents.

McTominay made his 16th appearance of the season for United in Wednesday's 0-0 draw away to Sevilla in the Champions League - the centre midfield man replacing Paul Pogba in the starting lineup.

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho had warned England that McTominay would pledge allegiance to Scotland if they didn't make a move for him, and those comments may have sparked the Three Lions into life.

New Scotland gaffer Alex McLeish will be on the lookout for fresh, young talent to call up to his first senior squad ahead of next month's games against Costa Rica and Hungary as he looks to rebuild after his country missed out on World Cup qualification last October.

Mourinho on Scott McTominay: "Honestly, I think Scott deserves more than what he is getting. I think maybe it's because he's this kind of kid profile: a normal haircut, no tattoos, no big cars, no big watches, humble kid, arrive in the club when he was nine or 10" #MUFC — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) February 18, 2018

McTominay has not represented either country at youth level and is, therefore, available for either - and he would continue being so due to both games in March being friendlies.

However, England Under-21 boss Aidy Boothroyd has been keeping tabs on McTominay's progress at Old Trafford and may decide to call him up to his squad for the youth team's clashes against Romania and Ukraine.

If McTominay were to feature in either of those games, he would officially have declared his allegiance to England and end any hopes of Scotland convincing him to play for them instead.

McTominay made his United first-team debut in the 2-0 defeat to Arsenal last May.

