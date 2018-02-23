Milan Striker Nikola Kalinic Set for Summer Exit With Bundesliga Surprise Package Interested

Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt have expressed an interest in signing Milan forward and Croatia international Nikola Kalinic, who has struggled for form during his time with the Serie A giants.

Frankfurt, who are currently third in Germany's top flight, will look to sign a quality striker if they defy the odds and qualify for the Champions League next season.

According to Calciomercato, Schalke rejected the chance to sign Kalinic after Milan offered his services to them last month. He is valued at €35m, after joining the Rossoneri for a reported €25m.

Milan have not made a decision on Kalinic's future yet as they want to confirm their plans for next season, so he could still work his way back into the team before the summer window.

The former Blackburn forward joined the Rossoneri on loan with the obligation to buy from Fiorentina last year, but has failed to earn a starting place due to consistency and fitness issues.

Kalinic has only scored four goals this season, a poor return considering he was meant to be an important figure in Milan's attack, along with fellow new signing Andre Silva.

However, he has shown other qualities, such as an ability to hold the ball up and bring others into play, so despite his lack of goals, he does offer other qualities to the Milan side.

Milan could be persuaded to move him on in the next window, especially due to the recent form of 20-year-old Patrick Cutrone, who has scored 13 goals for the club in all competitions.