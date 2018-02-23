Newcastle Scout Galatasaray Star as Magpies Look to Fend Off European Rivals for Winger

Newcastle United are reportedly leading a four-club European chase for talented Galatasaray star Garry Rodrigues.

Reports in Turkey, such as those in Milliyet, have alleged that the Magpies sent scouts to watch the 27-year-old in action recently amid suggestions that they had seen a £7m bid rejected for his services during the January transfer window.

And Newcastle may be forced to compete fiercely for his signature if they truly want to land Rodrigues, with Fiorentina, Lyon and Sevilla also watching the winger in action as Galatasaray took on rivals Bursaspor in the Turkish Super Lig last weekend.

ANESH DEBIKY/GettyImages

Rodrigues has apparently been on Newcastle's radar for some time, and last month's attempt to prise him away from his current side wasn't the only failed effort they made.

Indeed, another opportunity to buy him arose last summer but Galatasaray rejected that £5.3m bid as well as the Turkish giants slapped a reported £13m price tag on Rodrigues' head.

Newcastle could decide to return for his services when the current campaign draws to a close, but manager Rafael Benitez will have to convince owner Mike Ashley to stump up the asking price if he is to be successful in his pursuit of the Cape Verde international.

#NUFC scouts in Turkey this evening to watch Garry Rodrigues again. Details: https://t.co/9djI0dnc5W pic.twitter.com/ihwzioxrAG — The Chronicle (@ChronicleNUFC) February 23, 2018

Rodrigues, who is capable of playing on either wing, has bagged seven goals and and 10 assists in 44 appearances for Galatasaray since his £3m switch from Greek outfit PAOK Saloniki in January 2017.

The 23-times capped international has found himself being something of a nomadic footballer throughout his professional career, with no fewer than eight clubs all having him on their books at some point.

The likes of Spanish club Elche, Bulgarian side Levski Sofia and Dutch team ADO Den Haag have all tried to bring Rodrigues into their set up for longer than expected, but he has never truly settled at one club.

Newcastle fans will hope, then, if he does eventually rock up at St.James' Park that he will find a home in the north east of England.

