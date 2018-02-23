Report Claims Liverpool Will Need to Pay Incredible £90m to Sign Coveted Roma Stopper

Liverpool will need to break the bank and pay a world record fee should they look to push through with a move for AS Roma and Brazil keeper Alisson Becker, according to an Italian report.

The position of goalkeeper has been a weakness of the Red's for some time now, with Simon Mignolet enduring mixed form throughout his time at Anfield and Loris Karius having not yet fully settled into life in the Premier League.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Mignolet's future at Liverpool has been put under intense scrutiny after the Belgian was replaced by Karius as Jurgen Klopp's first choice keeper. Many have speculated that the Reds will look at summer replacements for the former Sunderland man who, has been a mainstay at Anfield since the start of the 2013/14 season.

AS Roma and Brazil goalkeeper Alisson has been touted as the perfect replacement for the Belgian outcast, having made an excellent account of himself with the Giallorossi since the departure of Wojciech Szczesny.

Following a succession of excellent performances this season, the Brazilian has been lauded as 'the Messi of goalkeepers' by former coach Roberto Negrisolo, resulting in a £90m price tag being slapped on him by the Roma hierarchy, according to CalcioMercato (via the Mirror).

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Withe speculation raging over Alisson, it has also been reported that Roma are already scouring for potential replacements.





Should such a fee be paid, it would shatter the current record transfer for a goalkeeper that was set by Alisson's compatriot Ederson as he joined Manchester City from Benfica for £34.7m last summer.





However, reports earlier this month suggested that Liverpool and Klopp are likely to keep faith in Karius rather than spend huge money on a new stopper this summer. Should they choose to dip into the market but are dissuaded by the price tag Roma have placed on Alisson, Real Madrid's Keylor Navas has also been linked as a potential Reds target.