Report Claims Milan Rejected January Offer From Unnamed Turkish Club for Attacker Hakan Çalhanoğlu

Milan rejected a January transfer bid for their in-form attacker Hakan Çalhanoğlu from an unnamed Turkish club, according to Sky Italia (via Calciomercato).

The Turk struggled to find his feet in Milan throughout the first half this season, putting in inconsistent performances which frustrated the Milan fans. In recent weeks, though, the former Bayer Leverkusen star now looks like a new player - as he has hit a fine run of form.

Suso and Calhanoglu were included in @CIES_Football Top in Form Attacking Midfielders list pic.twitter.com/X21QY80iqX — ACMilanSwiss (@AcMilanSwiss) February 20, 2018

Having struggled to settle after his €20m move to from Bayer Leverkusen last July, the coaching staff and directors at Milan refused to give up on the 24-year-old, and their persistence is being rewarded by his recent performances.

His strong crossing and passing in the final third has begun to unlock defences in Serie A, and his set-pieces are as lethal as ever. He has turned the opinions of Milan fans, for whom he is now one of the first names on the team sheet.

The forward has also received praise from Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso recently. Speaking in a pre-match press conference ahead of their victory against SPAL earlier this month, the Milan manager expressed his surprise at Çalhanoğlu's recent form.

"But honestly, I didn't expect Hakan to step up the way he has," Gattuso said. "He is only 24 years old, I like him a lot and he has impressed me. I didn't expect him to be such a complete player.





“Hakan (Calhanoglu) and Jack (Bonaventura) are playing with continuity and they are doing well. It’s a matter of synchronism between them."