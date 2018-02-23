Stoke Youngster in Line for Senior Bow as Lambert Admits U23s Form 'Can't Be Ignored'

Paul Lambert has hinted that Stoke youngster Tyrese Campbell could be in line to make his senior bow for the club in the not too distant future.

The striker, and son of former Arsenal and Everton player Kevin Campbell, has been earning rave reviews for the Potters' Under-23s side all season long and fans are becoming excited about the potential Campbell is showing.

Speaking ahead of Stoke's clash with Leicester City on Saturday via the club's website, Lambert admitted that this weekend may be too much of a rush to put the 18-year-old in but did suggest that his moment to shine could come soon enough.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

He said: “Age doesn’t concern me, what concerns me most is a player’s ability, so if he is good enough then I will throw him in - that is how I see it.

“I needed a manager to throw me in when I was young and without the belief of a manager I would never have got my opportunity.

“Tyrese is scoring goals, he scored a hat-trick at the weekend and there is only so long you can ignore that for.

Tyrese Campbell (18) stats for Stoke City U23s:

15 Apps ✅

12 Goals ⚽️ (PL 2 Top Scorer 🏆)

2 Assists 🎯 pic.twitter.com/nTmXRuBBxE — Rising Ballers (@RisingBallers_) February 22, 2018

“He has been training with us, he is doing all the right things and he is certainly in my thoughts for the games we have coming up.”

Campbell has notched 12 goals in 15 appearances for Stoke's reserve team already this term, and bagged a marvellous hat-trick in the 4-1 drubbing of Fulham last weekend.

His dad has been praising his son's talents on social media in recent weeks as Campbell comes to the forefront of Stoke supporters' minds.

And the England Under-17 international may soon find himself in the mix for a place in Stoke's senior side alongside the likes of Mame Biram Diouf, Peter Crouch and Xherdan Shaqiri if he keeps his form up for the club's youth team.

