West Ham Star Admits He's Relishing Chance to Face Virgil van Dijk After Scintillating Recent Form

West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic is relishing the opportunity to cause chaos among Liverpool's back-line which will include the world's most expensive defender, Virgil van Dijk, when the sides meet this weekend.

Arnautovic has been on fire under David Moyes, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in his past nine appearances.

This has massively helped to relieve the worries of relegation around West Ham and the Austrian is looking to keep this run going against an inform Liverpool side.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The Reds have been on scintillating form in recent weeks and even appear to be on their way to resolving their problems at the back. However, Arnautovic is confident that his side can cause Liverpool problems.

When speaking the The Liverpool Echo, he said: ''We know that Liverpool have an amazing front three, but they need to be careful about our forwards as well. It’s going to be an interesting game. It’s going to be hard, but we want to keep a clean sheet and then it’s up to us to score goals.





''I played at Anfield twice when I was with Stoke and it’s a hard place to go. We all know that Liverpool is one of the best teams in the Premier League, especially now with the players they have and the run they have been on.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

''But I think we have also done well in the last few games and we will go there and try to take something out of the game.''

Liverpool will no doubt be wary of the threat Arnautovic poses and a win would put them in a commanding position for a top four place come the end of the season. West Ham on the other hand need a win to make sure they stay clear of a fiercely competitive relegation scrap.