Young West Ham Star a Shock Summer Target for Atletico Madrid

La Liga giants Atlético Madrid are have reportedly identified West Ham youngster Reece Oxford as a potential summer transfer target.

19-year-old Oxford is currently on his second loan spell at Bundesliga side Borussia Mönchengladbach, but the Telegraph report that a move to Spain could be on the cards this summer.





RB Leipzig are also interested in the youngster, who - according to the report - would prefer a move to Spain, if he cannot break into the West Ham squad.

Last summer, Oxford joined Borussia Mönchengladbach on a loan deal. Despite struggling to break into the starting eleven at the German club, his persistence paid off as he earned a place in the lineup at the back end of 2017.

The England under-20 international returned to West Ham in January, in order for manager David Moyes to assess the teenager. However, the Scot decided to favour experience as he geared up for his side's relegation battle.

Oxford subsequently returned to Gladbach on loan, and made his fourth appearance for them when he started at right-back in their 1-0 defeat to Dortmund on Sunday.

Reece Oxford looking more than composed for Gladbach..not good enough for West Ham though 🤔 — Walbs (@walbs_) February 18, 2018

Atlético are said to be long-term admirers of Oxford, and believe he could be a 'good long-term prospect' having scouted him for a long time.

Oxford was the subject of an £8m bid from loan club Gladbach in January, but they fell £4m short of West Ham's valuation.

The central defender, who can also play at right-back or in a defensive midfield role, is under consideration for a move up to Aidy Boothroyd's England Under-21 squad next month.