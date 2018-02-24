AC Milan Looking to Tie Down the 'Heir to Inzaghi' to a New Long-Term Contract

AC Milan are looking to offer a brand new contract to Patrick Cutrone, as the 20-year-old has become a crucial factor in the club’s revival after their poor start to the campaign.





Cutrone, who has been dubbed by some as the ‘heir to Pippo Inzaghi’, is the club’s top scorer across all competitions so far this season, having netted 13 times and assisted twice.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

In a report by Calciomercato, Milan have apparently already contacted Cutrone’s agent having already held initial talks concerning a contract renewal.

Marco Fassone and Massimo Mirabelli, the two top executives at the club, are looking to extend his current deal as well as increase his salary to entice him to stay at the club for the

foreseeable future.

Calciomertacato also report that the deal should be completed by the end of the season.

Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/GettyImages

Cutrone only broke into the Milan first team in January 2017 but since then has grown into a solid first-choice forward for i Rossoneri after only making a total of 32 first-team appearances in his entire career.

It is also thought that the new contract discussions with Milan are being made pre-emptively to ward off interest from other clubs around Europe in time for the transfer window to re-open in the summer.