Arsene Wenger Gunning for Carabao Cup Glory Over Man City With 'Underdogs' Arsenal

Arsene Wenger has stated his belief that Arsenal can win Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Manchester City - despite admitting his side are 'underdogs'.

The Gunners take on the Premier League leaders at Wembley this weekend as both sides eye a piece of silverware that will go some way to appeasing their fans' calls for trophies.

In quotes published by the Daily Mail, Wenger revealed that he understood why Pep Guardiola's men were favourites for the clash, given that they lead England's top flight by a huge 16 points.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

However, Arsenal beat City en route to claiming their seventh FA Cup triumph under the veteran Frenchman last season, and Wenger remarked that if his players believed they could win then they had a great chance to lift a first League Cup during his long 22-year reign.

He said: "Maybe we are the underdogs, but we have to believe in our quality. The history, the fact we have done it before, shows… why not do it again?

"What it (our history) means is that you have enough belief to think you can do it, that on the day you managed to turn up with the right spirit and right mentality, the right belief.

Wins over Man City since May 2013:

Liverpool 6

Chelsea 5

Arsenal 4

Wigan 3

Man Utd 3

Tottenham 3#wafc — Liam Blackburn (@liamblackburn) February 19, 2018

"The final, everyone says you have to be motivated, but as well you have to find the right balance between focus, motivation and relaxation to play your game.

"That will be the target again: to have a belief but as well to find that right balance."

Arsenal drew criticism and boos from their supporters after their lethargic loss to Ostersunds FK on Thursday, and have routinely been the subject of negativity from the club's fanbase and pundits over the past couple of seasons.

Underdogs??? We are not Derby County and they are not Barcelona ffs....wtf is wrong with this man?? Everytime you try to defend him, he comes up with nonsense — gÖd (@OlaTheOG) February 23, 2018

Wenger, though, added that his cup record was as good as anybody else's throughout his two decades in north London as he explained why it was difficult to constantly win titles.

He said: "Cups are very difficult to win. The simple fact is nobody has won more than us.

"Look at the big clubs, for example Liverpool is a big club. How many times have they won the FA Cup in their whole history? Seven. It shows that through the history is not easy to win (any trophies)."