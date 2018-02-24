Barcelona will host Girona in a La Liga matchup at Camp Nou on Saturday afternoon.

Barcelona drew against Chelsea on Tuesday. In league play, Barceloa remains unbeaten after a 0–0 draw by Getafe but was held scoreless at home in a La Liga match for the first time since November 2016.

This will be Girona's first-ever league game at Camp Nou. Girona dropped their last La Liga match with a 1–0 loss to Sevilla.

The last time that these two teams met, Barcelona came out on top with a 2–0 win.

Details on how to watch the game can be found below.

How to watch

Date: Feb. 24

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.